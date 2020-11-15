QUINCY (WGEM) -- 2x4's For Hope held a ceremony on Sunday where they gave a homeless veterans and his son the keys to their new house.

What was just lumber and a foundation eight days ago is now a home for Daniel Kennedy, an 35-year-old Army veteran and his son Jack.

"Him being able to just have a place where nobody has to tell me I have to leave anymore," Kennedy said. "It's what I really needed and I'm just so lucky that Chris and Mark would do this."

Mark Lawrence and his wife Chris are the founders of 2x4's for Hope, an organization whose mission is to get homeless veterans of the street and in a home around a supportive community.

"What a great way to be able to help our veterans and be able to have a sustainable solution that's going to be able to last them a lifetime," Lawrence said.

He said about 22 at-risk veterans commit suicide everyday.

He said he hopes by helping one veteran at a time, they'll be able to impact the lives of the 48,000 homeless veterans across the country.

"These are the one's that'll become the chronic homeless if help is not delivered to them," Lawrence said.

Building a tiny home usually takes volunteers only 48 hours to complete, but because of COVID-19 precautions, Lawrence said their latest house took a week.

But he said said even a pandemic will not stop their mission.

"They're not going to stop with me, they're going to keep going," Kennedy said.

"This is the last one in this row of houses and then we'll move on to another part of the city," Lawrence said.

He said next year they expect to build 12 more homes across the Tri-State area in Carthage, Rushville, Madison and hopefully some across the Mississippi river to Hannibal and St. Louis.