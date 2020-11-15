Adams County reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 86 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths of county residents on Sunday.

Officials said the victims were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s.

They also reported 86 new cases:

18 individuals less than 20 years old

14 individuals 20-29 years old

8 individuals 30-39 years old

11 individuals 40-49 years old

12 individuals 50-59 years old

12 individuals 60-69 years old

1 individual 70-79 years old

5 individuals over 80 years old

The Health Department is reporting 3543 positive cases in Adams County including 38 deaths.

There are currently 955 active cases in Adams County. The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 18.62%.

At this time there are 72 individuals hospitalized in Adams County. The ages of those hospitalized range from 40s-90s. Of those hospitalized, there are currently 13 individuals in the ICU.