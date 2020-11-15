After a Windy Weekend, Warming Week Ahead

Winds were fairly gusty throughout the day Sunday with many places reporting wind gusts in the 30-40mph range. A few places even saw some gusts over 50mph. Winds will calm overnight as the storm system that brought the storms Saturday evening continues to push off the East Coast. Winds will pick back up slightly during the day Monday but should only reach gusts of 25mph. These winds will be out of the Southwest which will help to bring temperatures into the mid to upper 50's. A dry cold front will push across the Tri-States during the late afternoon Monday which will shift the winds to be out of the west/Northwest.

Temperatures Tuesday will only reach into the upper 40's thanks to the cold front, but that cooler air does not last long. A ridge of high pressure will build in across much of the United States allowing for gradual warming through the week. Temperatures Wednesday will approach the average for this time of year (mid to upper 50's). However, Thursday - Saturday could feature temperatures well above average with high temperatures in the 60's. Our next rain chances look to come along next weekend, as a frontal system passes through and brings our temperatures back to where they should be for this time of year.