Skip to Content

Cable failures endanger renowned Puerto Rico radio telescope

9:59 am National news from the Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Giant, aging cables that support one of the world’s largest single-dish radio telescopes are slowly unraveling in Puerto Rico. It’s pushing Arecibo Observatory to the brink of collapse. Last week, one of the telescope’s main cables snapped, further mangling a reflector dish that had sustained massive damage in August when an auxiliary cable broke. The telescope has been used to track asteroids headed to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and helped scientists trying to determine if a planet is habitable. The funding for repairs hasn’t been worked out with federal agencies, and scientists say time is running out.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content