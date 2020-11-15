Firearm hunting season opens but ammo is limited due to COVID-19

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- As hunting season opens, local hunters and hunting supply stores are struggling to get ammunition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butch's Sports World archery technician Johnathan Bates said they haven't had a steady supply due to COVID-19 since March.

"[We're] calling everybody we can think of that may have something. We may call ten different people a day every day and we're lucky if we can find anything for the store," he said. "The biggest thing with that to is even if we can find something, sometimes it'll take up to a month before we can even get it in."

Hunter Aaron Riley said he's now hunts with a bow, saying COVID-19 changed the way he hunts.

"Switched to archery because of that because ammo is becoming a lot harder to find," he said.

Riley said he can't even get rounds for coyote hunting.

"There is no .223, I mean you have to either buy it online or have it on the shelf already so I'm hunting this season with a lot more limited supply of ammo, Riley said.

Bates said they just want to satisfy their customers needs.

"If we could just get the product I mean if we had enough stuff to sell to people," he said. "We could make customers happy and that's our main goal."