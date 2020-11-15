Israel moves ahead on sensitive east Jerusalem housing plans

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is moving forward on the construction of hundreds of new settler homes in a sensitive east Jerusalem neighborhood. The country’s Housing Ministry on Sunday opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in a strategic settlement in Jerusalem. The settlement watchdog group Peace Now and other critics say construction there would seal off the Palestinian city of Bethlehem from east Jerusalem, further cutting off access for the Palestinians to the eastern sector of the city, which they claim as capital a hoped-for future state.