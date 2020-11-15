Over 19,000 Illinois kids await adoption

QUINCY (WGEM) -- November is Adoption Awareness Month in Illinois and local child welfare advocates said there are a lot of kids who could use a forever home of their own.

CASA officials said while 1,526 children were adopted in Illinois in 2019, there's still over 19,000 on the waiting list.

The outreach coordinator with Advocacy Network for Children in Quincy said the need for adoption and foster parents in this region is high and the pandemic has impacted that.

"There were less calls coming in to the hotline," Lexi Goehl said. "So that was kind of an issue and now since kids are back in school and being seen by more people, there's a very big increase and it's jumping in numbers."

Goehl said they were the voice of 274 children last year and there are more children that need to be represented.