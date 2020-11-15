Skip to Content

Police arrest suspect in fatal Florissant shooting

11:21 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Florissant Saturday, but they released few details about the incident. Police said the shooting on Saturday was related to a domestic incident. Officers responding to the scene found a man dead with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Florissant Police are still investigating the shooting. They did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content