The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Palmyra Football Senior, Brody Lehenbauer.

Lehenbauer won with 438 votes.

The Senior Quarterback would throw for four touchdowns in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.

Lehenbauer's efforts would help Palmyra beat Clark County (who knocked out the Panthers last year) 35 to 8.

After the win, Palmyra became 10 and 0, and would go on to face Monroe City in the District Title game.