What mandate? Biden’s agenda faces a divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he wants to “restore the soul of America.” But first the president-elect will need to fix a broken Congress. Biden is rushing headlong into a legislative branch that’s been ground down by partisanship, name-calling and, now, a refusal by some to acknowledge the Democrat’s win over President Donald Trump. At a time when the country needs a functioning government to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the teetering economy and racial injustice, Washington is being challenged by the next president to do better. Democrats want to push ahead with his agenda. But emboldened Republicans, after a stronger than expected election night, see their own mandate to serve as a block on a Biden agenda.