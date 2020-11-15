Wind Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Missouri and south central, southwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
