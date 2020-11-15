Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:47 am
Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pike

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Missouri and south central, southwest and west central
Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&



