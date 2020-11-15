Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph today.

* WHERE…Central, east central, southeast and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Difficult travel is expected, especially for high profile

vehicles on north south oriented roads like I-39, I-55, I-57,

I-155 and highway 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&