Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady

Women were a key factor in Joe Biden’s presidential victory; if only men had voted, Donald Trump would have won instead. But despite some expectations of a historic gender gap repudiating Trump dramatically, the results are more complicated. The gender gap remained essentially steady from past elections, including 2016. And while Biden dominated among Black women and suburban women, Trump had a modest advantage among white women. In Congress, a record number of women were elected, and the big story was gains by GOP women. Of course, women’s advocates were celebrating the shattering of a glass ceiling: the ascension of Kamala Harris to the second highest office in the land.