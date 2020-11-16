Hundreds line up for free mass COVID-19 testing

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan began it's free COVID-19 testing Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the old ShopKo parking lot at 33rd and Broadway.

Over 100 cars were in line as of 10:15 a.m. as more continued to arrive forming two lines that spilled out onto 33rd Street.

Quincy Police were also brought in to help manage traffic flow.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced the free testing which was a joint effort between local and state health departments on Friday.

Moore said due to the recent exponential growth of COVID-19 in Quincy, health officials were introducing a proactive pilot program to bring free mass testing to the area.

Moore said the program would also include a mobile testing component for the villages of Adams and Brown counties as well as an employer based testing program.

Moore also issued a State of Emergency beginning Friday night at 5 p.m. for the sole purpose of redeploying resources and personnel over the next week so the testing site can have the necessary staff to preform tests, enter data, and contact trace.

Adams County EMS director John Simon said testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, but after that it will be open based on demand. Simon said he expects that those hours will be extended.

Simon said residents are asked to use the 33rd Street entrance. They will either be given an "in-take" form to fill out for contact tracing, or they can get that form from the health department's website and fill it out ahead of time.

Participants can expect the results via a phone call in about an hour.

Health officials urged everyone to get tested stating that we have asymptomatic individuals in the community and they need to be identified and quarantined.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said they expect to test 20,000 to 30,000 individuals.

Those wishing to be tested can download the in-take form here.