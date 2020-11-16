After a year lost in the woods, dog reunites with owner

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Nearly a year after Walter the dog went missing in suburban St. Louis, apparently wandering the woods behind an industrial park, the golden retriever is back with his owner. KSDK-TV reports that Kate Olson of New Hampshire was in Arnold, Missouri, visiting relatives last Thanksgiving when Walter slipped out of his collar and took off. Olson stayed in Missouri for weeks searching for the dog and printing and distributing fliers. She eventually created a “Where’s Walter?” Facebook page. On Friday, Olson got the call she had been waiting for. A group called Lost Paws Trapping was able to capture Walter. Olson was reunited with Walter Friday night.