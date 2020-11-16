Asia Today: New Zealand imposes new mask rules as precaution

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Starting Thursday, New Zealanders will be legally required to wear masks on public transport in Auckland and on planes nationwide. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Virus Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the new rules on Monday after meeting with senior lawmakers. The country has been largely successful in eliminating the virus but has experienced several small outbreaks in Auckland, the latest one after a military worker at a hotel where travelers returning from abroad are being quarantined got infected. Ardern said the new rules were precautionary.