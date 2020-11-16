Austrian police arrest man in large-scale cybergrooming case

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of grooming dozens of children to film themselves performing sexual acts and sending them to him. Police in the northern region of lower Austria say the suspect was detained Friday in the town of Amstetten. He is suspected of using messenger services to contact 52 boys aged between 11 and 17, offering them money or valuables to send him sexual videos of themselves. The suspect is accused of meeting some of his victims and sexually abusing them. Police said the suspect and another man are also accused of abusing a mentally ill 23-year-old man.