California governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during a summer spike. The measures announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time. The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million cases of the virus.