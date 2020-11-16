Cold Front Arrives Monday Evening

We are starting off our Monday morning very seasonable with cool temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Temperatures should warm rapidly given that we will have sunny skies and increasing warm air advection ahead of an advancing cold front. We will have winds out of the south/southwest that at times may gust up to 25 - 30 mph. Therefore, highs will be in the upper 50s but several locations, such as Hannibal and Paris, should hit 60. The cold front is expected to move through the area in the evening. This front will not give us any clouds or rain showers though. You'll probably still notice when it comes through though, because you may notice the winds shift to the west and then the northwest. This will lead to cold air advection which will push in colder air. With winds starting to die down into the night, clear skies and the front bringing in cooler air lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We'll have continued sunshine on Tuesday, but daytime highs will be cooler due to the cold front passage. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures will warm through the rest of the week.