COVID-19 hospitalizations prompt administrators’ pleas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Hospital executives made the plea for people to take precautions against spreading COVID-19. Dr. Michael Kulisz of Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb said Monday that his staff members are working long hours and are exhausted. He urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to wear face coverings out in public. Gov. J.B. Pritzker turned to Kulisz and Ruth Colby of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenos after reporting that there are 5,581 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That exceeds by hundreds the maximum number last spring during the virus’ initial onslaught.