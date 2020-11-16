Dutch court upholds terror conviction in station attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam appeals court has upheld the terror conviction of an Afghan asylum-seeker who stabbed two American tourists, seriously injuring them, at Amsterdam’s main railway station in 2018. The court said in a statement Monday that judges slightly reduced the sentence of the attacker from nearly 27 years to 25 years based on sentences in similar cases and on his young age. The man, who is now 21, was first convicted just over a year ago. The court said he took a train from Germany to the Dutch capital to avenge what he perceived as insults to Islam and didn’t know his victims were Americans.