Eastern Iowa grain barn destroyed by early-morning fire

NEW VIENNA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a grain barn in eastern Iowa has been destroyed in an early-morning fire. Television station KCRG reports firefighters were called to the blaze around 3:20 a.m. Monday in Dubuque County. Officials say arriving firefighters found the barn completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the barn is a total loss. Officials say a house and a vehicle on the property sustained heat damage during the fire. Officials say the fire caused about $25,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.