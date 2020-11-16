Fire destroys Adams County barn

ADAMS COUNTY (WGEM) -- Multiple fire departments in Adams County were called to a fully engulfed barn fire between Ursa and Marcelline, Illinois, Monday afternoon.

Ursa and Mendon Fire Departments responded to a barn located northeast of Ursa at 858 North 2400th Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Monday.

No one was inside the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

No other structures were in danger.

The barn was storing hay bails and was considered a total loss and knocked down.

Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined.