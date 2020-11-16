Former South Africa president testifies before commission

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared Monday before a state commission investigating serious allegations of corruption during his tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. It is the first time that Zuma has appeared before the commission since he abandoned his testimony at the commission more than a year ago. Zuma was forced to step down from his position as president in 2018 by his African National Congress party amid allegations of fraud and corruption. The commission has no powers to prosecute, but other law enforcement agencies may follow up on information revealed at the commission and pursue criminal cases against those implicated.