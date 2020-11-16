Former Suriname Vice President Ashwin Adhin arrested

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Suriname’s president says former Vice President Ashwin Adhin, and current Parliament member, has been arrested in an investigation into the alleged destruction of equipment in the vice presidential office after Adhin’s party lost May elections. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi gave no specifics in reporting the arrest to Parliament on Monday. But a member of the president’s Progressive Reform Party has said that people in the vice president’s office destroyed expensive media equipment. She said three people were arrested. Santokhi’s party won the May 25 elections over the National Democratic Party led by then President Desiré Delano Bouterse. Bouterse’s party reacted angrily to Adhin’s arrest, calling it an attack on democracy.