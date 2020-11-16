Hannibal middle school will be doing in-person learning

Hannibal Superintendent Susan Johnson said all students will be doing in-person learning moving forward because of COVID-19 changes released by the governor's office.

The district said last week that students would be moving to remote learning this week, but that has changed.

Johnson initially reported the reason for the switch was that the school did not have enough substitute teachers to replace staff currently in quarantine.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced modifications to Missouri’s K-12 school reopening and operating guidance which changed that decision.

