‘Here for Good’ campaign comes to Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The 'Here for Good' t-shirt campaign is now in Macomb, with the goal of helping local businesses stay afloat as more restrictions go into place.

Brandon Harrison, Mayhem Graphix CEO said they're also a small Macomb business, and have been struggling with t-shirt orders during the pandemic, meaning they have the time to help the community.

He said that's why they're making t-shirts to support other small businesses as the newest restrictions threaten restaurants and more, businesses he said also support their community.

"[Those] businesses ultimately go off and support [local sports] teams and different events and everything that goes on in the area. These businesses are asked so often to give back to the community," said Harrison, "and we really felt that this was a great way for the community to give back to those businesses."

He said to order a shirt to support your favorite local business, or if you're a business owner who wants to sign up, you can go to their website by clicking here.