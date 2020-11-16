Hong Kong orders building inspections after deadly fire

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities will inspect 2,500 older residential buildings after a deadly fire killed seven people in what may have been an unlicensed restaurant operating in an apartment. The government said that the fire and building departments will aim to complete the review by year-end. The inspection will cover buildings at least 60 years old and include those that are part-residential, part-commercial. The Sunday night fire killed seven people and injured 11 others. Ten people remain hospitalized, seven in critical condition. The dead and injured range in age from 8 to 48 years old.