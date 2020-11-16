Hospital Report: Nov. 16, 2020

DEATHS

Ryan Briggs Cowden, 28 of Center, MO, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Arsenius “Speed” Flesner, 90 of Plainville, passed away Friday (November 13, 2020) in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is in charge of arrangments.

Hardin Lewis Haines, 92 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:15 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO. Arrangements are pending with the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Don Berryman, 86, of Coatsburg, died Saturday (November 14, 2020) at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Kevin Fee, age 55, of Quincy, IL died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for.

Larry Phelps, 72 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:57 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Christine (Niekamp) Fisher, age 99, of Coatsburg, Illinois, went to be with the her Lord, on November 13, 2020. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

John K. Feld, age 59, of Quincy, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for John K. Feld, Jr.

Leonard Gross, age 84, of Quincy, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:41 pm in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Joan E. Shaffer, age 83, of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Quincy. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Joan E. Shaffer.

David L. Wombles, 72, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 5:50 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

William E. "Bill" Tipton, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 6:40 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Zachary Sydney and Karissa Sidwell had a girl.

Joshua and Amelia Seiler had a boy.

Jeremiah and Ashley Johnson had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.