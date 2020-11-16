Illinois Federation of Teachers calls for remote learning as pandemic worsens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois' largest teachers union urges schools to go fully remote due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) released a statement Monday morning calling on school districts, the governor, and the State Board of Education to close school buildings. IFT President Dan Montgomery also asked for the Pritzker administration to establish and enforce metrics for schools to use as the pandemic worsens.

"Many school districts are ignoring science and endangering the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff," Montgomery stated. "This is especially dangerous in Black and Brown communities, whose residents have been hit hardest by the pandemic."

However, Gov. JB Pritzker says he isn't considering closing schools right now.

"I think we've got more than 60 percent of school children in Illinois who are currently remote learning," Pritzker said. "And about 30-some percent that are doing some form of hybrid learning in-school and out."

The governor stressed this isn't an ideal situation for learning. Although, he feels school districts are doing the best they can with the "covid storm" in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the union says everyone must work together to ensure schools don't become epicenters for spreading the virus.

"Too many IFT locals are fighting to keep instruction remote because of double-digit positivity rates in their communities. Some school buildings are outdated and need improved ventilation systems. Some do not even have adequate hot water for handwashing," Montgomery stated. "By allowing in-person instruction regardless of the current uptick in cases and positivity rate data, districts are jeopardizing the health and safety of students, teachers, families, and communities."