Iowa governor requires masks in public buildings, limits indoor gatherings

(KTIV) -- With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared a state of public health emergency in Iowa.

According to the new proclamation, starting Nov. 17 all people two or older must wear a mask or other face covering when inside an indoor space that is open to the public and within six feet of individuals who are not members of their households. This requirement also extends to government buildings.

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask or face covering is exempt from this requirement.

The proclamation also prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 15 people. This includes social, community, business and leisure gatherings.

Outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people are also prohibited.

Except for high school, collegiate or professional events, all sporting or recreational gatherings of any size are prohibited. This includes youth and adult group sporting and recreational activities, such as group swimming lessons, swim teams, dancing, gymnastics and organized basketball games. This does not prohibit individual sporting and recreational activities.

For restaurants and bars, the proclamation says they can stay open to serve food and beverages on their premises, but only to the extent outlined in the proclamation.

Those guidelines state the establishment must close to the general public for in-person dining at 10 p.m. and may not reopen until 6 a.m. the following day. Establishments may continue to offer carry-out, delivery or drive-thru after 10 p.m.

Restaurants and bars must also ensure there is at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual in the dining area. Groups must also be limited to eight people unless all members of the groups are from the same household.

These mitigation efforts are to stay in effect until at least Dec. 10.

You can read the full proclamation here.