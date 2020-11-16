Kansas City-area officials announce new restrictions

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of the Kansas City area have announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, days after St. Louis County announced similar new measures. Democratic Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that effective Friday, all indoor gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people. Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. and limit occupancy to 50% capacity. Masks must be worn at all indoor spaces and at outdoor spaces where social distancing isn’t possible. Separately, neighboring Kansas City, Kansas, along with Jackson County in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas announced similar measures.