Macomb schools go remote

MACOMB (WGEM) -- Macomb School District 185 Superintendent Patrick Twomey announced Monday that the school district would be moving to 100% remote learning this week.

The district had been rotating in person learning between an A and B groups in a hybrid attendance model.

Twomey said the district would immediately adopt the following schedule:

Monday will be the A students' last face-to-face day. Tuesday will be the B students' last face-to-face day. The district will conduct Wednesday online classes as normal. The district will institute two state-issued planning days on Thursday and Friday and there will be no instruction delivered. The district will be in session Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th with a full remote learning format to establish routines prior to the Thanksgiving break. The district will continue remote learning through December and early January with plans to return to the A/B hybrid attendance model on January 19.

Twomey added that the district learned a great deal from its previous remote learning experience in terms of its impact on staff, parents, students and teachers.

Twomey stated the district will deliver new schedules no later than 5 p.m. on November 20th.

All open gyms and practices have been canceled immediately, Twomey stated.

"Please keep in mind that we will be planning on Thursday and Friday to ensure we deliver the best remote learning experience possible. During remote learning we are still being held to the learning standards by the State of Illinois and, therefore, we must hold the students accountable as well.

It is imperative that every student attends their classes at the scheduled time and that assignments be completed on a timely basis. Daily attendance counts toward truancy and incomplete assignments will be calculated as part of the student's grade," Twomey stated.