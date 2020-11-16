Mass COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- A two-week COVID-19 pilot program is underway tonight in Quincy.



It brings rapid testing and contact tracing to a new level in Adams county with more than 1,000 people getting tested in the first day.

Melissa Davis says she's an essential worker and came to get tested before returning to work.

"I started a couple of symptoms and wanted to get the rapid test done so that I didn't infect anybody at work and I could still be there," Davis explained.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch says people receive results within an hour of being tested.

The goal is to spot positive cases and stop them before they spread.

"There is going to be a temporary spike in these cases," Welch said. "We understand that, but the goal of this is for the course of several weeks to make sure that those positives know they're positive and get them into isolation so that the spread slows down."

Welch says he hopes the testing takes some of the pressure off of the healthcare system ahead of the holidays.

"A negative today doesn't mean you're immune. It doesn't mean you wont get it down the road. It means you're not positive today," he added.

That's why Mike Koch says he got tested.

"We're getting into the holidays and it's good to kind of have a baseline of knowing what your condition is before going into the holiday," Koch said.

He says after he experienced a few cold symptoms, he wants to be sure not to spread it.

"The virus has been going up more and more and I don't think the general public is taking it serious enough," Koch added.

Welch says this testing is free, and you don't have to be an Adams county resident.



He encourages you to register online before showing up.



If register in person you'll have to park and fill it out before getting in line to be tested.

Right now the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but that may change based on demand.

RELATED

Free mass testing comes to Quincy, mayor issues State of Emergency for staffing needs

