Merkel, German governors to eye results of partial lockdown

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference. Germany went into a partial lockdown at the beginning of November with new rules that closed restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions but left open schools and stores after virus figures spiked exponentially in October. The rise of new infections has since slowed, but on Friday the country still registered a record of 23,542 cases. On Monday, 10,824 new infections were reported, but cases are usually lower in the beginning of the week due to lower testing and delayed reporting. It was not clear whether any new, stricter measures would be agreed upon Monday