Mexican border drama wins Greece’s top film prize

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A drama about a mother’s harrowing journey through Mexico to find her teenage son who went missing while trying to reach the United States has won the top prize at Greece’s Thessaloniki Film Festival. Organizers said Monday that “Identifying Features” by Mexican debut director Fernanda Valadez had been awarded the Golden Alexander prize. Titled “Sin Senas Particulares” in Spanish, the movie also picked up a world cinema award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The 61st Thessaloniki Film Festival was held as a digital event due to pandemic restrictions.