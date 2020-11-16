Missouri high court reviews new public union restrictions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is deciding whether new restrictions on public unions can be enacted. Judges on Tuesday heard arguments in the case. At issue is a 2018 law requiring public unions to get permission every year to deduct dues from workers’ paychecks. Public safety unions are exempt. A judge last year sided with unions and blocked the law. But lawyers for the state appealed. They say the law is constitutional and doesn’t interfere with public workers’ right to band together to negotiate.