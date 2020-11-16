Missouri lawmakers test positive for virus, delay work

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are postponing work on coronavirus aid funding after numerous legislators have been sickened by the virus. Republican Senate leaders on Monday said they’re delaying work until after Thanksgiving. Leaders have not yet specified how many senators and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol to give him the power to spend $1.1 billion in additional federal coronavirus aid. He also asked lawmakers to give hospitals, schools and businesses immunity from being sued for misconduct related to how they’ve handled the pandemic.