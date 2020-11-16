Parents, superintendents talk online school in Macomb

Full remote learning, but who's going to be watching the kids?

That's the question many parents are asking in Macomb as the school district there goes fully online Wednesday.

For Macomb School District mom Stefany Kendrick, the transition to online learning wasn't a surprising one.

"I do feel sorry for the kids, but I do know that we have to do we have to do to be safe and get rid of this virus," said Kendrick.

She said while she has daycare covered, she works with people who don't, and who won't be able to bring their kids to work.

"So it's going to be a struggle for everyone," said Kendrick.

School administrators said this was a difficult decision to make, but they wanted to do it before the situation got dire inside the schools and started affecting the community.

"We don't want to risk becoming a part of a larger problem of overwhelming the medical facilities if it would have got into our system because we do have a lot of people," said Macomb School District Superintendent Patrick Twomey.

He said their infection rate in schools is low, but going into the holiday season, they don't want to risk it.

That's the reason he gave for their plan to come back mid January to give people time to self-isolate after the holidays.

"Then we'll take a good critical look at where those metrics are again in that two week period between January 1st and January 19th, and then make a final decision but our goal right now is to be back in session on January 19th," said Twomey.

Kendrick said she just hopes people play it safe while school is out.

"I think we just all have to take precautions and stay six feet away and do the best we can," said Kendrick.

Twomey said he would like to ask for the community's cooporation in any way possible.

One thing he suggested, local employers allowing parents to bring their kids to work if possible, something he said they've already allowed their teachers to do.

"We're going to ask our employers throughout the community, to have that same flexibility with your employees to just understand this is an unprecedented time, and no more important time for us all to come together and make sure our children receive the best education we can give them," said Twomey.