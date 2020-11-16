Police: 2 weekend deaths in southern Missouri were homicides

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) — Police say the deaths of two people in a small southwest Missouri town are being investigated as homicides. Thirty-year-old Brianna Sproul and 28-year-old Alex Chute were found shot to death Saturday on the front porch of a home in Willard. Police Chief Tom McClain said Monday that the deaths are not believed to be a murder-suicide and the victims apparently were killed by a third party. No other details have been released. Willard is about 12 miles northwest of Springfield.