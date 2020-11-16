Police chase of stolen tractor sees shots fired, crash

DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say two people have been arrested following a police chase of a stolen tractor that involved shots fired at deputies and a deputy’s cruiser crashing into a bystander’s car. Television station KTVI reports the chase began Sunday night when Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two people using a trailer to steal a farm tractor, leading to a chase on a rural highway. Officials say the tractor eventually fell off the trailer, and that a suspect in the fired three shots at the pursuing deputies, but no one was injured. Also during the chase, a deputy’s car hit the bystander’s vehicle. No one was hurt in the crash.