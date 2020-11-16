Pro-Western candidate wins Moldovan presidential election

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Maia Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favors closer ties with the European Union, has won presidential runoff elections in Moldova, decisively defeating the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent. Preliminary data released Monday by the Central Election Commission show that Sandu captured over 57 percent of the vote, leaving the incumbent, Igor Dodon, behind by over 15 points. The election held on Sunday was perceived as a referendum on two divergent visions for the future of the small Eastern European nation sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania. On Monday, Dodon conceded after the results were published and congratulated Sandu.