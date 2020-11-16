Quincy’s Bonkers will not reopen

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy's Bonkers announced on Monday that it would not be reopening.

The family fun center posted on Facebook that over the last few years, they have been making improvements to Bonkers preparing for the future, but the global pandemic had changed those plans.

The company stated, "We would like to thank you for your years of support, and we will miss being a part of the Quincy community. If you ever want to experience a fun Bonkers day, remember that we still have locations in Topeka, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri. Thank you again for creating as many memories for us as we hope to have created for you."

Prior to Monday's announcement, the company had announced they were temporarily closing the location due to state and local governments and recommendations from the CDC on August 19. At that time they were still offering private events.