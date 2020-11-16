Rain on the Way, But First…

Great weather is ahead! The jet stream arcs above Michigan and that will keep us on sunny conditions for most of this week. Wednesday will be breezy, but not as windy as it was Sunday. Along with clear skies and a bit of wind, the work week should be mainly dry. A nice bit of a warming trend looks likely also. Well above normal temperatures look to be in the cards later this week especially on Thursday. The jet stream will push back southward headed into the weekend and that will ramp up our rain potential.