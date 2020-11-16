Scotland County Hospital warns of spiking COVID-19 trends

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Officials at Scotland County Hospital said they're under siege from COVID-19 and are warning that if the virus continues to spread unchecked the hospital could be overwhelmed.

Officials said although they have enough beds available, they don't have the required staffing levels, with around 10 percent of their clinical staff out on Monday due to COVID related reasons.

"So that has decreased our ability to accept patients and we are struggling to manage the influx of patients who do need beds," chief nurse officer Elizabeth Guffy said.

Officials said they're having to pull in people from all sorts of departments to even out the workload.

"It's literally hour to hour as far as whether our beds are full and that is typically based on the fact of whether we have staffing to cover those patients or not," hospitalist Dr. Shane Wilson said.

Starting on Tuesday, the hospital will start deferring all elective surgeries to allow staff to be deployed in clinical areas of the hospital.

Officials said the situation is so dire, they're asking for help from community members with healthcare experience.

They said while they're looking for licensed nurses and those with current certifications, they'll take any and all help they can get.

"We could use any kind of caregiving aid like a CNA or even have nursing aides work in the hospital," chief medical officer Dr. Jeff Davis said.

Davis said the other main issue is the county's soaring positivity rate.

He said over the past few weeks it's been as low 20 percent and as high as 36 percent.

"That's a very high positivity rate which means there's active community transmission," he said.

Davis said if the virus continues to spread unchecked, they'll have to start transferring patients to other facilities, which could lead to even more problems.

"What we're finding is that other tertiary care facilities that we transfer our patients to like Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Northeast Regional in Kirksville, even Boone or the University of Missouri in Columbia, they may not have any COVID beds available for us," Davis said.

"The entire health system in the state, at least the northern part, is as taxed as we are," Wilson said.

Officials said to avoid getting overwhelmed, community members need practice the mitigation measures they've been hearing about for the past eight months.

"Increase your hand hygiene, wear your mask when you're out in public or around other people and don't make unnecessary trips if you don't have to," Guffy said.

Officials said those interested in volunteering should call the hospital and ask for Human Resources or fill out their online application.