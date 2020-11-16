Sporting’s Espinoza hopes to bring relief to Honduras

Sporting Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza understands the United States has been consumed by the presidential election but he’s disheartened by the lack of response stateside to the hurricane that has ravaged his homeland of Honduras. Espinoza is bringing together players from across Major League Soccer to help the Central American nation recover from Hurricane Eta. The region also faces a new threat. Hurricane Iota has been designated a Category 5 storm and is taking aim at Honduras and Nicaragua.