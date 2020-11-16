TVA to choose from 2 landfills for coal ash removal project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering moving toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to one of two off-site landfills as it begins preparing for the $500 million removal project. The federal utility released a report Monday saying it has narrowed down the primary destination for coal ash removed from the retired Allen Fossil Plant to either a landfill in Shelby County, Tennessee, or a landfill in Tunica, Mississippi. TVA plans to remove move 3.5 million cubic yards of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal for power. The project is expected to take eight to 10 years.