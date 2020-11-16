Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Venezuela’s Ruben Limardo Gascon won gold in fencing at the 2012 London Olympics and is training hard to realize his dream of winning another Olympic medal in Tokyo next summer. But with little chance for sponsorship amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, Limardo is supports his family by delivering food for Uber Eats in Lodz, Poland, where he has lived for almost 20 years. The modest champion likes the job because it leaves him time to do intensive sports training. Limardo came to Poland as a teen to train, drawn by Poland’s long tradition in fencing and experienced trainers.