Bach: Athletes taking vaccine not just ‘individual’ decision

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has said that he is “encouraging” all Olympic “participants” and fans to be vaccinated if they are going to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Bach has also said that Olympic athletes have a responsibility to consider the vaccine. He says the IOC has not yet decided to require athletes to be vaccinated. But he has said it’s more than an individual decision. Bach says “Every athlete should look at his fellow athletes and take this into consideration. Because the vaccination is not just about the individual. It’s a protection for the entire community.”