Chicago schools to resume to in-person classes in January

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s public schools will resume in-person learning in January, with officials noting remote learning instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not well-served many of its students. Officials announced Tuesday pre-kindergarten and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will begin in-person learning on Jan. 11, 2021. Kindergarten through 8th grade students will return to the classroom on Feb. 1. A return date for high school students wasn’t announced. The decision on schools comes as the COVID-19 infection rate is surging. Chicago’s seven-day average test positivity stood at 16% Tuesday. The Chicago Teachers Union has opposed reopening schools because of the vulnerability of teachers and supporting staff.